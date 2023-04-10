This organization is giving all parents access to early childhood education

Children's Harbor is easing that burden for parents all across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — They're our most precious treasure, however, making sure our youngest learners have a place to grow isn't always an easy task.

The school and non-profit organization is a place where all children learn to explore and find their way in this world.

“We focus on children from six weeks old up to ten years old,” Children’s Harbor CEO Wayne Bell, Jr. said

The organization ensures that all families have access to early childhood education, regardless of income.

“What makes us unique as a non-profit is that we offer a sliding scale,” Bell said. “Our mission is that we don’t deny any child access to quality care and education.”

Since taking over in 2019, Bell has helped the organization expand to five locations, including their latest school on the Eastern Shore, a place that is considered by many to be a childcare desert.

It’s a resource that not only nourishes the minds of our youngest citizens but strengthens the entire community too.

“If families are not able to have adequate childcare, then they’re likely not to report to work," Bell said. “That has a negative effect on the economy.”

You can help them build on and expand their mission - a donation will go straight toward improvements like new playgrounds and the ability to recruit and retain the teachers who make all the magic happen at Children’s Harbor.

“We just want to continue to do a great service for our community,” Bell said.

Give Local 757 has raised more than $9 million since its creation in 2013. It brings people together to make a difference for local nonprofits that deliver vital services to every one of our communities in Hampton Roads.