Outage affects virtual learning for students in North Carolina statewide on first day of school

School districts, including Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Currituck County Public Schools were among those that posted about the IAM/NCEdCloud outage.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — As North Carolina students sat down in front of laptops and Chromebooks on August 17 for the first day of school, some had trouble logging in to the new, virtual program.

The issue involved IAM/NCEdCloud, and it was having an impact on school districts across the state. Many of them shared news of the problem through their social media accounts, including Facebook.

Among those in northeastern North Carolina that posted about the IAM/NCEdCloud outage were Currituck County Schools (CCS) and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS).

The Currituck County post said:

NC EdCloud is experiencing a statewide outage this morning. Staff and students across the state are experiencing problems logging into PowerSchool. We will update everyone when we receive information from the state.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools' shared some additional information in posts on its Facebook.

ECPPS said the outage was affecting Canvas, PowerSchool, Edgenuity and Schoolnet, but not affecting Google Meet or Zoom.

Since Governor Roy Cooper called for caution in mid-July, schools have had the option to decide between limiting capacity in their buildings and going completely online.

Currituck County opted for a virtual track, and a flexible start to the year.

Dr. Matthew Lutz, the interim superintendent, sent out a letter with plans for this first week of school back on August 7.

"Our first week of school for our K-8 buildings, August 17th- 21st, will be a soft start," he wrote. "During the first week, school staff will be working to make sure all families have what they need to be successful with remote learning. We will be providing devices to all students K-12 to start the year."