Pandemic, virtual learning adding stress to end of college semester: expert shares health advice

More than 70% of higher education students experienced more stress and anxiety because of the pandemic, according to a recently published study.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bryan Ruffin, a senior at Old Dominion University, will graduate with a degree in public relations later this month. But the journey has not been easy.

“I’m an in-person learner,” he said. “When you are online there are lot of distractions, and I am not able to focus the same way you would in a classroom.”

Fall semester at Old Dominion ends next week, and students are not on campus. The university closed campus after the Thanksgiving holiday to protect students and the community from COVID-19.

Final exams are already difficult in a normal year, and studies reveal the pandemic and virtual learning are adding to the stress.

“It’s been tough, really tough. For me and some of my friends,” said Ruffin.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found nearly three-fourths (71%) of college students experienced more stress and anxiety because of the pandemic – and 89% of students surveyed admitted he or she struggled to concentrate.

“I just realized that I can’t do this,” said Casey Laudadio, who studied chemistry this semester.

Laudadio is no stranger to hard work. She held a 4.0 GPA while working a full-time job to pay for college.

But she struggled with virtual labs this semester. She found herself stressed out and her grades began to slip – so she withdrew for school last month.

“Complete my finals, or save myself a lot of pain,” said Laudadio. “And I chose the second option.”

Doctor Kurt Hooks, C.E.O. of Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center, advised struggling students to go easy on themselves during this unprecedented time.

“We should permit ourselves to not be perfect,” he said.

He also recommends students do the following:

Value self-care.

Eat healthy.

Get rest.

Stay connected to friends and family.

Stay positive.

“We think about hope, and just little nuggets of that can keep us tethered and tied from day to day,” said Hooks.

As this semester comes to an end – students hope the pandemic doesn't last much longer.

“I don’t think anybody would want to do this again,” said Ruffin.