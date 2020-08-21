Parents raise concern over SAT test center closures across Hampton Roads

Due to COVID-19, many colleges and universities have temporarily waived the SAT as part of the application process - but, that's not the case for every school.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tens of thousands of students across the country who registered to take the SAT this month now have to find another test date.

Many testing sites are closed because of COVID-19 safety measures. Some are open, but at limited capacity. A lot of families in Hampton Roads have been affected.

The College Board said 178,600 of the 402,000 students who registered to take the SAT and SAT Subject Tests later this month, can't. That's because testing centers are closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Testing sites closed in eight cities across our area, Hampton, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk and Williamsburg.

The College Board said schools and test centers make their own call about whether to administer the SAT.

Because of covid-19, we expect some test centers may decide to close ahead of the August SAT, even on test day. We're asking test centers to report closures as early as possible and will communicate changes to students ASAP. Here's how to stay informed. https://t.co/N06Dp44e8c pic.twitter.com/2JWadd8PA9 — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) August 7, 2020

The director of media relations for the College Board said the College Board secured backup locations, and they too, were faced with the difficult decision to close, rather than risk the health of students or educators.

The College Board added a weekend SAT administration and an SAT School Day administration in September to give students more testing opportunities.

The spokeswoman added that the College Board has asked colleges to extend deadlines for receiving test scores, and to equally consider students for admission who are unable to take the test due to COVID-19.

Colleges understand that testing opportunities are limited this year, and most colleges are not requiring a test score for the upcoming admissions cycle.

A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools said the regional SAT representative moved all students who were registered for the August testing to the October 3 test date. September dates are cancelled.

She said those decisions were made in compliance with the College Board's protocols.

Hampton City Schools encouraged its students to continue to register for upcoming test dates. A spokeswoman said Bethel High and Hampton High remain sites for the September testing dates.

Meagan White's daughter is a senior at Gloucester High School. She registered to take the August 29th test at Bethel High School in Hampton.

A few days ago, the Whites got an email that the test was canceled, and they would get their money back.

“It was like, okay, what are they supposed to do because some of the schools she's applying to aren't waiving the SAT or ACT,” White said. “Their deadlines for college apps is November in some cases, and being the end of August and not being able to do anything going into her senior year, is nerve-wrecking.”

Although the College Board said many colleges aren't requiring a test score for the upcoming admissions cycle, White wants more testing dates and locations available for students like her daughter.