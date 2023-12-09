Parents seek answers from WJCC schools' superintendent after some kids no longer have bus transportation

Some parents are angry over the elimination of some bus routes putting their children into non-transportation zones.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg James City County Schools' Superintendent Olwen Herron fielded questions in a town hall meeting Monday night from concerned parents. The meeting was hosted by the York-James City-Williamsburg NAACP branch.

Concerns ranging from school safety, school construction to school transportation were raised. Some parents are angry over the elimination of some bus routes putting their children into non-transportation zones.

"We're just simply asking for transportation justice. That's what any school ought to be able to give to our children is transportation justice," said parent Reginald Davis, who raised concerns about whether budget constraints led to the changes.

The non-transportation zones mean some elementary students have to walk down streets parents feel are too busy.

"We didn't cut the budget. We just can't find the drivers. That's one thing, that's not an excuse, that's just a reality," Herron explained.

On school safety, Herron said it's an issue that keeps her up at night.