NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown, and some federal employees are a few days away from missing another paycheck.

Newport News Public Schools is trying to help those impacted by offering substitute teacher jobs.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the school district held interviews with furloughed employees at its Human Resources Office.

People like NASA employee Daniel Hart, are pitching themselves as a teacher during this government shutdown.

To Hart, this job fair is reassurance during a time of uncertainty.

"It's been unnerving,” said Hart.

To be hired as a substitute teacher, federal employees don’t need previous teaching experience. However, applicants needed to bring a resume, and copies of a college transcript or degrees.

Also, they must have at least 30 college credits and a 2.5 grade-point average.

"I don't think it would be too much of a stretch,” said Hart.

Human resources director Stephanie Hautz said hiring government employees helps the school district as much as it helps the unpaid workers.

"We need substitutes every day,” said Hautz.

She also hopes it'll bring peace of mind since some students' parents are impacted.

"We're down here hurting, and it's not funny,” said Hart.

Local federal employees are making the most of the situation by getting an immediate teaching job offer while they wait for the shutdown to end.

"What a great opportunity. I'm really excited about it,” said Coast Guard employee Douglas Simpson.

Non-degree substitute teachers earn $65 per day, and degree substitute teachers earn $80 per day.

For more information on how to join the NNPS team, and for a complete list of job openings, furloughed employees should click here or call the Human Resources Department at 757-881-5061.