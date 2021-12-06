Pharrell Williams to deliver commencement address for NSU's December graduates

The university will also award the Grammy-winning artist a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 2021.

Norfolk State University announced that Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams will deliver the commencement address for December graduates in the Class of 2021.

The ceremony will be held at the Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. NSU will present degrees for nearly 400 candidates who have completed the requirements for associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees.

The university will also award Williams a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree.

People attending must have a ticket, which is provided by their prospective graduate. The university will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the ceremony.

Attendees should plan to bring a government ID, vaccination card, proof, or COVID-19 test result.