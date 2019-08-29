BAUXITE, Ark. — After days of different reactions from fear, to disbelief, anger, and also empathy, Thursday’s school day is over with no shootings.

A possible school threat that law enforcement never called “credible” never materialized.

RELATED: Fake school shootings threat spirals out of control in central Arkansas

But, the emotion behind the day does not disappear for the kids who went to school.

Saline County law enforcement agencies gathered at Bauxite’s Pine Haven Elementary, where they found out children came to school in fear of an active shooter Thursday.

“Many just wanted to know that they will be safe,” said Becky Reynolds, the school's principal. “We reassured them that they would be.”

Many kids were hesitant to get out of their parents cars at the drop-off because of the vague shooting threat that circulated around social media, with no credibility.

"Our job here today is to make sure they know that we take any threat seriously,” said Lt. Joseph Traylor, the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office public relations officer.

Recess wasn't a typical day for the elementary kids because Bauxite PD and the sheriff’s office spent the entire day with the kids, putting their minds at ease.

"We have some that are upset, so I saw some of the officers make them feel better about the situation,” said Reynolds.

The officers answered many questions from kids worried about their safety, played games with them, and brought them goodies to take home.

"Just communicating with them, talking to them, like they are all friends,” said Reynolds.

RELATED: 'The bully does not win': Why I sent my children to school today

Bauxite Superintendent Matt Donaghy said although there's several armed personnel at Pine Haven daily, the added police presence Thursday had more than just students feeling better about the school day.

"I got several 'thank yous' for the increase of security because it just made the parents feel really good,” he said.