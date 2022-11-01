Poquoson Public Schools cancels school on Tuesday for power outage

Throughout the morning, Dominion Energy has fixed power for about 5,500 customers in Poquoson, according to its outage map.

POQUOSON, Va. — Poquoson Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday because of a power outage in the city.

The school division made the call a little before 9 a.m.

Poquoson was reporting outages for more than just the school buildings.

Throughout the morning, Dominion Energy has fixed power for about 5,500 customers there, according to its outage map. At least some of those outages were attributed to an "equipment problem."