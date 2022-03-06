Portsmouth Police Department will send more officers to schools

The department tweeted about the decision Friday morning after six people -- including a child -- were shot in the city on Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is sending more police officers to guard public schools after a wave of gun violence has swept through the city.

It's also just a week after 21 people were killed in an elementary school shooting down in Uvalde, Texas.

"We are aware of the significant concern about recent gun violence," a spokesperson wrote. "Please be assured that we are actively investigating the incidents & will release more information as it becomes available. We are also providing additional security to local schools by increasing police presence."

The department didn't share any details about which schools would be getting the officers.

13News Now has reached out for more information about the motivation behind this decision.