Portsmouth Public Schools changes March calendar; Wednesdays, Thursdays for independent work

The school division said it was changing the schedule after hearing from teachers that they would need time to recuperate after getting the second COVID-19 shot.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Feb. 3, 2021.

Monday afternoon, Portsmouth Public Schools announced the division would be changing its schedule for March instruction, to accommodate teachers who are getting their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, every Wednesday and Thursday will be a "flipped learning" day, where students have time to watch pre-recorded classes and work on projects independently.

The school division's website said they were changing the schedule after hearing from teachers that they would need time to recuperate after getting the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This proactive decision was made following reports that many who have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine have experienced some side effects," the website says. "PPS staff members are scheduled to receive this second dose each of the first four Wednesdays of the month."

The website says this change will not extend into April.