Portsmouth Public Schools to lift student mask mandate, starting March 1

In a statement to families on Thursday, the school division said that while masks will be optional for students, it is encouraged.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A deadline is fast approaching for K-12 public school divisions in Virginia. They have less than one week to lift mask mandates if they haven’t already.

In Portsmouth on Thursday night, the school board and its attorney talked about the new law that makes masks optional for students.

Board Chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo told 13News Now that while they don’t agree with the law on a local level, they have every intention of following it.

As the law requires, optional masking will take effect in Portsmouth Public Schools on March 1.

Tonight, the School Board discussed the removal of the mask mandate for students and confirmed PPS will comply with the law and allow masks to be optional for students beginning Tuesday, March 1. https://t.co/i92GdRx4n4 — Portsmouth Schools (@PortsVASchools) February 25, 2022

“All we can do is the best that we can. Masks were proven to be the most efficient for slowing down the spread of the virus, but we will do everything in our power and legally to make [optional masking] happen," said Patillo.

In a statement to families, PPS said mitigation procedures such as nightly deep cleaning of buildings, access to touchless water stations in schools and increased air-filtration system inspections will stay in place.