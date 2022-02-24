Portsmouth Public Schools to lift student mask mandate, starting March 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A deadline is fast approaching for K-12 public school divisions in Virginia. They have less than one week to lift mask mandates if they haven’t already.
In Portsmouth on Thursday night, the school board and its attorney talked about the new law that makes masks optional for students.
Board Chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo told 13News Now that while they don’t agree with the law on a local level, they have every intention of following it.
As the law requires, optional masking will take effect in Portsmouth Public Schools on March 1.
“All we can do is the best that we can. Masks were proven to be the most efficient for slowing down the spread of the virus, but we will do everything in our power and legally to make [optional masking] happen," said Patillo.
In a statement to families, PPS said mitigation procedures such as nightly deep cleaning of buildings, access to touchless water stations in schools and increased air-filtration system inspections will stay in place.
School employees are still required to wear their masks, under the new state law. And because of a federal law, students on school buses will need to keep their masks on.