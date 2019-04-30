PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A local teacher is getting national recognition for her dedication to students.

The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) honored Karen Roberts with the National Educated Adviser Award.

She teaches "Nutrition and Wellness" at Wilson High School in Portsmouth, and advises the student chapter there.

According to the FCCLA, winners of this honor are recognized for their active affiliation with an FCCLA chapter, professional development activities, and recommendations from others.

Roberts will receive the award in person at the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in California this summer.