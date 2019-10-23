VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Wesleyan University was one of 413 schools chosen for the Princeton Review's 2019 Guide to Green Colleges.

The schools were picked based on a 2018 to 2019 survey of four-year college administrators from hundreds of schools about their institutions' commitments to the environment and sustainability.

The schools were then chosen based on a "green rating" tallied for 689 colleges in summer 2019.

Administrators were asked to report on the schools' sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Schools with a rating of 80 or higher made it to the guide.

"We salute—and strongly recommend—Virginia Wesleyan University to the many environmentally-minded students who want to study and live at a green college," said Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review.

According to Franek, college applicants and their parents are increasingly concerned about environment and sustainability issues.

The Princeton Review surveyed 11,900 teens and parents for its 2019 College Hopes & Worries Survey. Results showed that 64 percent said that information about a college's commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend a school.

The Guide to Green Colleges provides information about admission requirements, cost and financial aid, student body demographics and "green facts" about the schools.

The green facts provide information on availability of transportation alternatives at the schools and the percentage of school food budgets spent on local and organic food.

“Virginia Wesleyan University’s dedication to going green is palpable and inspiring," The Princeton Review cites in VWU's profile. "The school makes a concerted effort to implement sustainable practices in as many realms as possible.”

For more information, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: 8th annual Scholarship and College Fair aims to help students

RELATED: 'Being here helps see that they are not alone' | Camp helps wounded veterans, children bond over softball

RELATED: Congresswoman Luria delivered 2019 Commencement Address at Virginia Wesleyan University