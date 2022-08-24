Answering your questions about student loan forgiveness

13News Now viewers sent in questions about President Joe Biden's new loan forgiveness program and we're answering.

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of people in student loan debt are waiting for Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan to start.

The goal of this student loan forgiveness plan is to help low to middle-income borrowers. Officials with the Department of Education said the application might come out this month but a specific date is still unknown.

But still, the Student Debt Relief Plan is bringing hope to some people in Hampton Roads.

“I am ecstatic anytime if there’s any kind of program from anybody that will help pay down the student debt," said Norfolk Federation of Teachers President Thomas Calhoun.

Calhoun said this loan forgiveness program may help hundreds of the group's members.

"We have approximately 1,200 members," said Calhoun.

Calhoun said teachers should apply to get aid from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program too. Calhoun said that program ends on October 31, 2022.

“And that’s why we’re trying to get an extended to 12/31," said Calhoun.

13News Now viewers have been asking a lot of questions about the loan forgiveness plan.

One viewer asked: Is someone who is part of the public service loan forgiveness program eligible for this new loan forgiveness program?

13News Now reached out to Regent University Assistant Vice President of Student Financial Aid Rachael Moser for the answer. She explained that teachers and public service members do qualify for the program. She said the amount of debt relief people can expect is based on income.

“If your single income is less than $125,000 and if you're married with less than $250,000, you’ll get $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness. If you’re a Pell Grant recipient, that doubles, so it would be up to $20,000," said Moser.

Another viewer asked: Can current students apply for debt forgiveness?

Moser said yes.

“If you’re currently a student, you can qualify for this. If you’re not currently a student and you have debt but you never earned your degree, you’re not being able to graduate is not a qualifying factor. The fact is -- you sought the education, and if especially the financial barrier was what caused you not to be able to complete it, well this will help those students as well," said Moser.

But Moser said borrowers who have commercially held federal student loans may not qualify.

“And that one has really been very unclear right now... What is stated currently is federal direct loans are the target of this forgiveness program," said Moser.

Moser said the government is still working on when the application portal will open online.

According to the plan, anyone who feels they qualify for loan forgiveness has until December 31, 2022, to apply.

Department of Education officials are also warning people to watch out for student loan scams. They say in one scam, people are asked to pay for financial aid services.

Experts with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Hampton Roads said a person never has to pay for financial aid assistance from the government.

“What they do is they get people to fill out their information and either one what they’re doing is getting personal information from people such as social security numbers, addresses, banking account information," said BBB Marketing Manager Ceilidhe Brown-Owens.

More questions answered

Are people with commercial federal education loans eligible for loan debt forgiveness?

Currently, the forgiveness is known to include federal direct student loans. We do know at this time that borrowers cannot consolidate these loans into federally held loans as a means of qualifying for forgiveness.

Can you verify if Pell Grants were consolidated into private student loans?

Pell Grants are gift aid that don't have to be repaid. Therefore, no forgiveness program is necessary related to Pell Grant awards.

How does Biden have the authority to cancel student loan debt?

The Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel has stated that the HEROES Act of 2003 gives the Department of Education authority to relieve borrowers of the obligation to repay student loans as a result of the financial strain brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This opinion has not gone unchallenged.

Is the federal government going to forgive student loans to students that attended ITT tech?

ITT Tech students are protected under existing borrower defense to repayment safeguards. Many loans have already been forgiven under borrower defense to repayment protections, which are unrelated to the pandemic and recently announced sweeping loan forgiveness.

What exactly do borrowers need to do now?

Borrowers need to continue to monitor updates from the Department of Education, available on studentaid.gov.

It’s important that borrowers log in to their account on the studentaid.gov website to ascertain who their current loan servicer is, and that their contact information remains correct so that their servicer can reach them.