Raises for Virginia teachers, state employees in peril

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic lawmakers had promised to make increasing teacher pay a top priority.

RICHMOND, Va. — Proposed pay boosts for Virginia teachers and state workers are in serious jeopardy as state officials scramble to figure out just how bad the conoravirus' impact will be on the state budget.

The new Democratic majority at the legislature has previously promised to make increasing teacher pay a top priority and state officials said they aren't ready to say for sure that the pay increases are on the chopping block.