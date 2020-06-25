Rappahannock Community College announces fall reopening plans

Classes are set to start back up on August 24, and most courses will be held online. Hands-on learning, like diesel, HVAC and nursing programs will be in-person.

GLENNS, Va. — Rappahannock Community College is adapting its courses to the coronavirus pandemic, to keep students and professors safe in 2020.

Thursday, RCC announced some more details of its reopening plans. While students are technically slated to return to campus on August 24, a spokesperson for the college said it would be featuring online instruction as much as possible.

First and foremost, all students who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or who have come into contact with someone who tested positive, are asked to observe a 14-day isolation period before returning to campus.

Some students won't have to come to campus at all.

All courses will have an online "Canvas" portal to support students and manage assignments. RCC also said professors would be pre-recording lectures and hosting zoom classes when hands-on learning wasn't required for the course.

However, students in certain learning tracks will still need to show up in person. RCC said students in diesel, engineering technology, HVAC, nursing, science labs and workforce development tracks would have to come to one of the institution's locations for instruction.