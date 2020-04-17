RCC announces virtual commencement will happen May 8

The graduation ceremony will include addresses by the RCC's president and a student representative. It will air on May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

GLENNS, Va. — Rappahannock Community College announced Friday it would be holding its spring 2020 commencement ceremony virtually, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The graduation ceremony will include addresses by the RCC's president, Dr. Shannon L. Kennedy, and a student representative. It will air on May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy said the college is looking forward to celebrating its graduates any way possible.

"The most special time of the academic year is the celebration of student achievement through a graduation ceremony. This year, the pandemic has robbed us of the opportunity to join together and celebrate our graduates as they walk across the stage," Kennedy wrote. "We are very proud of the perseverance and determination of our students."