Regent University offering 'hero scholarships' to nurses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University's School of Nursing said Thursday it would offer $5,000 Healthcare Hero Scholarships to registered nurses who apply to its advanced nursing programs by late June.

Dr. Rebecca Le, director of Regent's School of Nursing, said these front-line workers deserve a hero's welcome as they come to earn advanced certifications.

"To all the nurses serving on the front lines, we say ‘thank you,’" Le said. "Your resilience is stronger than the strain this global crisis is having on the nursing field."

The scholarship is being offered to licensed nurses who pursue the university's RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, or Master of Science in Nursing program.