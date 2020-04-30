Regent University plans to open campus in August for fall semester

The university plans to offer extra sanitation, "appropriate student density," flexible learning options, COVID-19 testing and related healthcare support.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Regent University will open the Virginia Beach campus for face-to-face classes beginning on August 24, 2020."

That's what the public relations spokesman for Regent University sent out Thursday about the upcoming school year.

The release came after other universities in Virginia and North Carolina started announcing their plans for the fall semester.

To keep the community safe, the university plans to offer extra sanitation for on-campus facilities, "appropriate student density in classrooms and housing," flexible learning options, COVID-19 testing and related healthcare support.

Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs, said the university wants students to be safe and feel comfortable enough to be fully engaged in classes.

"Regent officials will exercise diligence and responsiveness in determining what steps they need to take to protect all students, faculty, and staff, especially high-risk populations," Moreno-Riaño said.