Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Republicans back program for North Carolina students lagging from virus

Credit: Getty Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Republicans are backing a summer school program designed to target K-12 students at risk of academic failure as virtual learning continues during the pandemic. 

House Speaker Tim Moore highlighted the idea Tuesday. He said the measure will be discussed in a committee Wednesday. 

The in-person program would last six weeks. 

Moore says districts are getting enough COVID-19 relief money to fund the program, which includes hiring teachers temporarily. 

Moore also says he expects soon a compromise agreement with senators on separate legislation that would require all districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction now.

