x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Education

Republicans on NC education board attack social studies plan

Several GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.
Credit: 13News Now

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican members of the State Board of Education say that proposed social studies standards are “anti-American” and will teach North Carolina public school students that the nation is oppressive and racist. 

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. 

Several GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda. 

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican and the first Black man to hold the position in North Carolina, said the standards would inaccurately teach that the United States is a racist nation.

Related Articles