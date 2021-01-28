Republicans on NC education board attack social studies plan

Several GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican members of the State Board of Education say that proposed social studies standards are “anti-American” and will teach North Carolina public school students that the nation is oppressive and racist.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

Several GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.