Researchers at ODU awarded grant for development of platform to aid in storm recovery

Researchers at Old Dominion University's Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center (VMASC) were recently awarded a $1 million Civic Innovation Challenge grant.

This money is for the development of a platform that will help communities plan for recovery efforts ahead of time for the aftermath of severe weather and help populations that are vulnerable to home displacement.

“Coastal resilience is a key area in which ODU can be a national and international leader through its cutting-edge research,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill. “This initiative, which is aimed at helping to ease the hardships of the people who can least afford it when a storm hits, is a prime example of how our efforts can make a difference in the lives of citizens.”

The grant was one of 17, approximately $15.9 million in total, that were awarded through the National Science Foundation. It's part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The platform will be designed for Recover Hampton Roads, a nonprofit partnership between ODU and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. It will be designed to help gather donated materials and volunteers to aid in clean-up and recovery following severe weather events.

This funding for the platform comes in its second stage, which means the research team will use the $1 million to create the pilot version within the next year.

Stage one produced $50,000 worth of funds for the platform. It's the only VMASC-funded project in the Commonwealth.