Retool Your School: Hampton U, Norfolk State need your vote to receive Home Depot grants

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton University and Norfolk State University could get thousands of dollars from Home Depot, but they need your help to get that money.

Home Depot's "Retool Your School" program is giving away 30 to help HBCUs with campus improvements. Schools across the country will get between $20,000 and $75,000 for the improvements.

You can help NSU and HU win by voting through Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #nsu_rys21 for Norfolk State and #hampton_rys21 for Hampton U. You can also vote for the schools directly on the Retool Your School website.