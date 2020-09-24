University of Richmond president says he will step down in 2022

University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher said Wednesday that he plans to leave the position in early 2022.

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Black president of a university in Virginia’s capital city has announced that he will step down in 2022.

Crutcher said he gave the two-year window to allow the university time to choose a successor, amid “great disruption and challenges” facing higher education.

He assumed the role in 2015 and signed on for a five-year term.