There are still few women working in fields like science, technology, engineering, and math. One local non-profit wants to change that.

The Rosie Riveters-inspired STEM program is known for its unique science projects, bright red headbands and inspiring the next generation of young women. The program places an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math.

Brittany Greer started Rosie Riveters after seeing first-hand the need for women in the engineering field.

"If you know you have the skill set to figure something out, you can literally do anything," said Greer.

Greer said, today, women make up only about 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce. In addition, studies show that girls' self-confidence falls by nearly 30 percent between the ages of eight and 14 years old. It is why programs such as Rosie Riveters are so important.

"It is empowering to know we are on the right track. We are making an active difference to activity grow that 28 percent to 50 percent or 51 percent where it should be," said Greer.

Since starting in 2016, the Virginia-based program has served more than 600 girls in the Arlington and Fairfax area. Parent Katie Rieder said she has seen her daughter grow tremendously through the program.

"Grace is so interested in science. I did not have opportunities like that and most of the girls didn't in my generation," said Rieder.

The program inspires critical thinking and instilling the confidence that they can tackle any job and change the world.

"Where do I see these girls going five to 10 years down the road? I see them being the innovators of tomorrow," said Greer.