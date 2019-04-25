NORFOLK, Va. — The College Board has a warning for parents of high school students who take the PSAT or SAT: Watch out for scam artists who purport to have College Board connections to get you to give credit card information over the phone.

But just as the organization that administers the college entrance exams offers a word of caution, College Board admits it shares students' information for "educational purposes" only when the student grants permission.

Chesapeake mother, Lisa Bradford, said she and her daughter, Hannah, a senior in high school, are frequent targets of fraudsters.

"We both get emails that we have to constantly block and delete. People calling saying does your daughter need help with her SAT prep," Bradford explained.

A spokesperson for College Board told 13 News Now that the Board receives reports from time to time of similar phone scams.

