Norfolk school officials vote to keep mask mandate, defying Gov. Youngkin's order

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board voted unanimously to keep its mask mandate in place Wednesday night, defying Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that makes masks optional in schools.

Youngkin signed the order on Saturday, Jan. 15, saying it would "empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing." It is set to take effect on Monday, Jan. 24.

Several school divisions in Hampton Roads subsequently announced they would keep mask requirements in place as they await more guidance from the state government.

On Tuesday, a group of parents in Chesapeake filed a lawsuit against Youngkin, saying the order violates Virginia law that requires school boards to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a Wednesday night meeting, Norfolk School Board Chair Dr. Adale Martin said the school division remains committed to protecting students and staff, amid inquiries about Youngkin's order.

Dr. Martin read a directive to Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong requesting to continue adhering to health and safety protocols, including requiring everyone to wear masks on buses, in schools and in division-wide facilities. The board then adopted that directive.

Before the vote, Dr. Martin directed people to Norfolk Public Schools' website for more information about the school division's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.