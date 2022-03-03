Teacher raises considered in Hampton, Norfolk public school budget proposals

Hampton City Schools and Norfolk Public Schools announced their proposed budgets. Raises for teachers in both cities are being considered.

NORFOLK, Va. — School divisions are Hampton Roads beginning to consider budgets for the next fiscal year.

Hampton's plan includes a 5% raise for all full-time employees. There are also increases in the teacher pay scale.

Starting pay for teachers with a bachelor's degree would be $51,000 a year and more than $53,000 with a master's. The minimum wage across the division would be $12 an hour.

There is a public hearing on the budget on March 9 at Jones Magnet Middle School at 6:30 p.m. The Hampton City School Board is scheduled to vote on March 23.

More information and an overview of the budget can be found on the Hampton City Schools' website.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong is proposing that starting pay for teachers is increased to more than $49,000 a year and the pay scale for current teachers would be increased by an average of more than 5%.

Norfolk teachers could also get stipends for teaching virtual classes, in addition to their in-person assignments.

The Norfolk School Board is scheduled to vote on the budget on March 16. The school board must provide a budget to the Norfolk City Council by April 1. City council will then adopt a municipal budget -- which includes an expenditure plan for schools -- in May.