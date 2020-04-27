School buses with wireless routers deliver the internet to Virginia students

Hopewell City Public Schools outfitted their buses with wireless routers to make sure students who don't have internet access can get it while online learning.

A school district in Virginia is outfitting school buses with wireless routers to deliver high-quality internet to students who can’t get online.

The Progress-Index reported Sunday that the 31 school buses in the Hopewell City Public Schools will be able to send wireless signals to homes within roughly 300 feet. The school district outside Richmond has signed a 12-month contract with Kajeet, a company based in Northern Virginia.

The technology allows students to continue “distance learning” while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.