Thousands of school supplies donated to Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Local companies donated school supplies to help with the 2021-22 school year.

Thousands of Virginia Beach students are heading back into the classroom for their first day of school.

On Wednesday, teachers spent their day preparing and some even got a surprise from division leaders.

Dozens of bid boxes filled an empty classroom. First-year VBCPS teachers had the chance to take whatever they needed to make a difference in their classroom.

The boxes were filled with any school supply you could think of: markers, crayons, pens, pencils, binders and much more.

“As every teacher goes above and beyond because we want every student to have every single thing, they need to be successful, yes out of our own pockets, out of my pockets come pencils and erasers,” explained Gina Saenz.

This year is Gina Saenz’s first year as an educator in Virginia Beach Schools, although she’s taught in other divisions. She said she loves and enjoys her job each day.

“To come in and set up a classroom and bulletin boards and get out supplies and put on their desks and name tags. It gives me chills and makes me really excited,” she said.

Every year, Saenz pulls out her wallet to support her students.

“Anywhere between $400-500, but we don’t talk about that with our spouses,” Saenz said.

For teachers, they say the room full of free school supplies is more than just markers and folders. They said the supplies are crucial to teaching children in the classroom.

All the donations were dropped off by Anthem, the Stuff the Bus Campaign, military commands and the Salvation Army.

“When you go to Walmart, a backpack is $25. Some families really can’t do that. For us to be able to provide that is just amazing,” said School and Community partnerships coordinator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools Jennifer McGowan.

The educators who received the free school supplies said it means so much and they are thankful for the support and feel appreciated.

“Thank you, it’s unbelievable the support that Virginia Beach has given to me as a new Virginia Beach teacher. It’s unlike anywhere else that I’ve taught,” Saenz said.