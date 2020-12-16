Martinsville school system first in Virginia with full gunshot detection

An official with Martinsville City Public Schools said Monday that the school system received a $200,000 award to complete the project.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A public school system in Virginia will become the first school division in the state to have a gunshot detection system in all of their buildings.

The official said last year that the school system received about $100,000 in funds from the state and other sources for the detection system. But it wasn’t enough for the job.