Schools in Hampton Roads among the list of security equipment grant recipients

School security equipment and technology upgrades are on the way for close to 100 local schools.

VIRGINIA, USA — Administrators with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) said they are doling out $12 million in state school security equipment grants, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The money will go to help 431 eligible schools across the Commonwealth, which need the boost most. The list includes schools in localities such as Chesapeake, Hampton, Suffolk and Isle of Wight County.

In Norfolk, Granby High School made the cut too. One parent, Nathaniel Dunlap, has a sophomore and junior who attend Granby.

Dunlap said any measure to make safety improvements puts him at ease, especially in today's climate.

"It makes me feel like they care, especially if they use the funding for the right thing," Dunlap added.

State officials said the grants can pay for things like voice and video intercom systems, visitor badging systems, surveillance cameras and two-way radios.

At Gloucester County Public Schools (CGPS), an estimated $233,000 will help build a key addition.

"A school security vestibule at one of our elementary schools. [Achilles Elementary is] the only elementary school that currently does not have one," said GCPS CFO Heather Lucas.

Executive Director of Operations Bryan Hartley explained that the process of building a vestibule at Achilles will require creativity due to the structure, and it is not just about building a new set of doors, "We have to put the electronic swipes on. We'll have to do some lighting work too."

The green light for the project at Achilles pairs with other division-wide plans underway for the division, according to Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons.

"As we hope to conclude this year with having the ability to place a school resource officer at all five of our elementary schools, in addition to having security upgrades at this school. It's really going to be a good thing for safety and security for our students and staff, and we hope it's something the community will be very pleased with," said Dr. Clemons.

Even more money will also go to schools in Hampton Roads already receiving grant funding because local governments are required to match 25% of what the state gives out.

13News Now also asked the VDOE how soon divisions could see the grant funding.

"The grants are disbursed on a reimbursement basis. So, as divisions purchase approved equipment and systems, they submit documentation for reimbursement from their grant funds," a spokesperson responded.

Below is a full list of schools tapped to receive the new wave of funding.