Schools in Hampton Roads among the list of security equipment grant recipients

VIRGINIA, USA — Administrators with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) said they are doling out $12 million in state school security equipment grants, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The money will go to help 431 eligible schools across the Commonwealth, which need the boost most. The list includes schools in localities such as Chesapeake, Hampton, Suffolk and Isle of Wight County.
In Norfolk, Granby High School made the cut too. One parent, Nathaniel Dunlap, has a sophomore and junior who attend Granby.
Dunlap said any measure to make safety improvements puts him at ease, especially in today's climate.
"It makes me feel like they care, especially if they use the funding for the right thing," Dunlap added.
State officials said the grants can pay for things like voice and video intercom systems, visitor badging systems, surveillance cameras and two-way radios.
At Gloucester County Public Schools (CGPS), an estimated $233,000 will help build a key addition.
"A school security vestibule at one of our elementary schools. [Achilles Elementary is] the only elementary school that currently does not have one," said GCPS CFO Heather Lucas.
Executive Director of Operations Bryan Hartley explained that the process of building a vestibule at Achilles will require creativity due to the structure, and it is not just about building a new set of doors, "We have to put the electronic swipes on. We'll have to do some lighting work too."
The green light for the project at Achilles pairs with other division-wide plans underway for the division, according to Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons.
"As we hope to conclude this year with having the ability to place a school resource officer at all five of our elementary schools, in addition to having security upgrades at this school. It's really going to be a good thing for safety and security for our students and staff, and we hope it's something the community will be very pleased with," said Dr. Clemons.
Even more money will also go to schools in Hampton Roads already receiving grant funding because local governments are required to match 25% of what the state gives out.
13News Now also asked the VDOE how soon divisions could see the grant funding.
"The grants are disbursed on a reimbursement basis. So, as divisions purchase approved equipment and systems, they submit documentation for reimbursement from their grant funds," a spokesperson responded.
Below is a full list of schools tapped to receive the new wave of funding.
- Chesapeake — $43,614 for Camelot Elementary, Chesapeake SECEP Center, Crestwood Intermediate, Crestwood Middle, Deep Creek High, Deep Creek Middle, G. A. Treakle Elementary, George W. Carver Intermediate, Georgetown Elementary, Greenbrier Middle, Indian River High, Indian River Middle, Jolliff Middle, Norfolk Highlands Primary, Oscar Smith Middle, Portlock Primary, Rena B. Wright Primary, Southwestern Elementary, Sparrow Road Intermediate, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Truitt Intermediate, Western Branch High, Western Branch Intermediate and Western Branch Middle
- Gloucester County — $233,380 for Achilles Elementary
- Hampton — $247,902 for W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Campus at Lee, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary, Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, George P. Phenix Elementary, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Spratley Gifted Center, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary
- Isle of Wight County — $217,600 for Georgie D. Tyler Middle
- Newport News — $245,218 for T. Washington Middle, Denbigh High, Heritage High, Menchville High, Oliver C. Greenwood Elementary, Warwick High and Woodside High
- Norfolk — $134,417 for Granby High and Lindenwood Elementary.
- Suffolk — $218,240 for Booker T. Washington Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Elephant's Fork Elementary, Hillpoint Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle, Kilby Shores Elementary, King's Fork Middle, Lakeland High, Mack Benn Jr. Elementary, and Oakland Elementary
- Virginia Beach — $60,751 for Alanton Elementary, Arrowhead Elementary, Brandon Middle, College Park Elementary, Corporate Landing Elementary, Kempsville High, Ocean Lakes Elementary, Plaza Middle, Princess Anne Middle, Rosemont Elementary, Salem Elementary and Trantwood Elementary