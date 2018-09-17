NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Due to the evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Florence's landfall on the coast of the Carolinas, Hampton Roads students missed several days of school.

Most districts missed four days and school officials say they're now looking at options on how they're going to make up those days.

"They've barely got through the second week and they've already missed four days," parent Andrea Gulde said.

On Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam called for a mandatory evacuation for Zone A. Schools closed and some parents think it was premature.

Gulde said, "When they were out on Tuesday, it was a nice day out. It was sunny, not a cloud in the sky and I'm like ok they are going to have to make up something that they could have at least until at least Thursday.

According to a Virginia statute, students are required to attend 180 days or 990 hours of school.

It also explains if the severe weather closes school for five days or fewer, it's up to the district to make it all up. Districts can do that by adding teaching days to the calendar, using their inclement weather days or extending the length of the school day.

"The amount of time children spend in school is important because that's why the state has minimum expectations for the length of the school year," explained Charles Pyle.

Virginia Department of Education's Charles Pyle said if the district has proof they can't provide extra days or hours, the school board can submit a waiver. He said it's not automatic and it's not often granted.

"The district has to demonstrate that it's done everything reasonably expected to make up the time," Pyle explained.

School officials from multiple districts said they plan on having a meeting tomorrow to discuss their plans and will then send out an updated school schedule.

