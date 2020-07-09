Some parents in Hampton Roads feel anxious about students returning to virtual learning

Some parents don't know what to expect as they prepare their kids for virtual instruction. They're worried about class schedules and technical difficulties.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For many families in Hampton Roads, Tuesday is the first day of a new school year with virtual classes for students.

Now some parents in Newport News are feeling the anxiety around the unusual start to a new school year.

Aime Clickenbeard, a Newport News Public Schools division parent, said she feels a little bit of anxiety for her three kids in the division. She said she worries because she feels division plans were slow to come out.

“I mean personally, I think they waited a while to kind of communicate what was going to be happening," Clickenbeard said.

The division’s chief academic officer, Tina Manglicmot, said worrying is normal.

“Everyone’s nervous and it’s not just because of COVID, it’s because we are embarking on something new,” said Manglicmot.

Manglicmot said to help they’ve taken new steps to provide information for students and parents by calling, emailing, mailing and uploading short instructional videos on the school websites.

All of those resources give information to parents and students on using new virtual tools and accessing class schedules. Still, Clinkenbeard said she's experienced roadblocks.

“Their schedules aren’t up in completion, and when we talk with teachers the answer is sort of like ‘yep, it’s not there,’” said Clickenbeard.

Manglicmot said people need to prepare for technical difficulties with this new academic year.

“There are going to be hiccups and there are going to be tears. But I promise there are going to be more smiles and there are going to be more laughter than there are tears on the first day of school,” said Manglicmot.

In addition, the division is ready to help and she's reminding parents that they can reach out to teachers and call a virtual learning help desk in times of trouble.