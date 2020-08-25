Some Virginia Beach public schools students could return to in-person learning this fall

Virginia Beach City Public Schools board members will discuss bringing some students back to schools for face-to-face learning sometime in the fall semester.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We know that school officials across the nation are closely watching COVID-19 data and in Virginia Beach, the current numbers show that students return to the classroom sooner rather than later. However, not everyone is on board just yet.

To start off, all Virginia Beach public school students will start online for the first day of school on September 8.

However, unless students chose the option to stay online for the semester, some could return to in-person classes as early as September 22.

Let’s elaborate. The Virginia Beach City Public Schools district is using phases and metrics to draw up plans to gradually usher students back to in-person learning.

These phases are based on the region’s percent positivity rate and how many new cases of coronavirus are reported daily.

All students will kick off the school year virtually, but if there is between a 5-10% positivity rate, then Pre-kindergartners, fifth-graders, sixth-graders and ninth-graders would return to school buildings for in-person classes.

If metrics drop below those percent positivity rates, everyone who did not select virtual learning for the semester would return to in-person learning.

Each coronavirus metric must stay in the range for two weeks before the district makes a change.

Yet the Virginia Beach Education Association President Kelly Walker said their association opposes getting kids back in school buildings with a 10% positivity rate.

“We don’t want employees to go to work sick and cause a deeper issue when it comes to contracting COVID,” said Walker.

Staci Martin, who has a son going to the sixth grade, says she’s worried about the middle step called the “yellow phase.”

“I’m also concerned that they’re not doing enough testing of staff,” said Martin. "We decided to homeschool because we don’t like the yellow metrics that could go into effect second semester.”

School board member Trenance Riggs said they haven't heard all negative reactions.

“Some that are surprised, some that are excited and want it even sooner,” said Riggs.