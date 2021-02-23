State reform of Virginia Governor's Schools blocked; local boards act

The bill would have required the state Department of Education to guide the Governor's Schools on diversity and admissions.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A push to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students admitted to the elite “Governor’s Schools” in Virginia has failed, despite the support of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

But what advocates sought in the bill is happening to some extent anyway as some school boards change their admissions policies.

The bill would have required the state Department of Education to guide the Governor's Schools on diversity and admissions.

It passed the House of Delegates but was killed in a Senate committee.