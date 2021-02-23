x
State reform of Virginia Governor's Schools blocked; local boards act

The bill would have required the state Department of Education to guide the Governor's Schools on diversity and admissions.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2010 file photo, Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, right, gestures during a speech on the budget as Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, center, and Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, left, listen during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A push to reform admissions policies at Virginia's selective “Governor's Schools” to increase Black and Hispanic representation has failed, despite the support of Gov. Ralph Northam's administration. Tyler, the bill's sponsor, singled out Majority Leader Dick Saslaw and Chap Petersen for blocking it, but said in a statement that she considers the effort a success “because it allowed students, alumni, teachers, administrators, elected official and other stakeholders to have a public conversation on racial biasness, inclusion and lack of diversity at the governor schools.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A push to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students admitted to the elite “Governor’s Schools” in Virginia has failed, despite the support of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. 

But what advocates sought in the bill is happening to some extent anyway as some school boards change their admissions policies. 

The bill would have required the state Department of Education to guide the Governor's Schools on diversity and admissions. 

It passed the House of Delegates but was killed in a Senate committee. 

Asian Americans represent most of the students at some of these schools. Their parents are suing to block the changes at one school.

