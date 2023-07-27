Newport News students attend STEAM Camps

The students had been participating in numerous grade-specific camps this month at Hines Middle School in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hundreds of Newport News students from 3rd to 12th grade have been learning about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math this summer at STEAM Camp.

On Thursday, they showed off their creativity and new knowledge during the STEAM Camps Community Expo.

The students had been participating in numerous grade-specific camps from July 10 through 27 at Hines Middle School in Newport News.

The camps include:

Camp OzoTown (for rising third-grade students) explored city planning from a robotic perspective. Students showcased their creativity by designing and building their own personalized version of a city called OzoTown, which they presented to a team of urban planners.

Space Garbage (for rising fourth-grade students) challenged students to blast off into space to investigate a crucial issue: space debris. Participants delved into the origins of space garbage, its quantity, and why it poses a significant danger. Using LEGO robotics, computer programming, and design thinking, participants worked collaboratively to develop innovative solutions while thinking like NASA scientists.

Camp Edison (for rising fifth-grade students) explored the commonality of artificial intelligence and obstacle courses. Students were immersed in the world of Edison robotics. Participants used Makedo tools and cardboard techniques and used the engineering design process skills to create impressive structures and obstacle courses fit for their very own Edison robot.

Splat STEAM (for rising sixth-grade students) gave campers the opportunity to engage in physical exercise and teamwork while learning to code Unruly Splats to solve daily challenges.

Build 2 Launch (for rising seventh-grade students) allowed students to collaborate with digital NASA engineers to participate in daily STEAM challenges and professional opportunities that drive the Artemis I mission to the Moon.

Hummingbird Creative Character Design (for rising eighth-grade students) campers had the opportunity to unleash their creativity by crafting their own unique story and building a character integrating the Arduino/Microbit Hummingbird Bit Kit, bringing their story to life.

Camp Take-Off (for rising fourth through sixth graders) offered a dynamic curriculum that revolves around the thrill of aviation, flight, and aerodynamics. Participants discovered the magic of flight by designing experiments to study the most renowned flying machines in history.

NASA's Astro Camp (for rising fifth and sixth graders) gave campers the chance to join and contribute to NASA's science missions, enhancing their understanding of the universe through science career connections.

Camp Liftoff: Engineering Rockets and Rovers (for rising sixth through eighth graders) gave campers the opportunity to engineer rockets and rovers to explore several planets and moons in our solar system.