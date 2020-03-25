Students and teachers at Independence Middle School participate in virtual 'Spirit Week'

For an annual event meant to bring people together, Independence Middle School offers a virtual option for students and staff.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For many schools across Hamptons Roads, the month of March is when "Spirit Week" begins.

It's a week-long event where students and teachers dress up to represent their school, but due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, many were not able to participate.

However, Principal Kenneth Vaughn of Independence Middle School in Virginia Beach wanted his students to still be able to experience it so he set up a way that the kids and faculty could participate virtually through online posting.

“On Monday we had our superhero day, which was in honor of our first responders and all other essential personnel. Tuesday we had crazy hair day. Today, Wednesday, we had school spirit day, where they could wear their school colors and apparel,” Vaughn said.

It’s a simple way to keep the kids and staff involved and show their support for their school.

“Brings back some normal to our students. It gives them the opportunity to interact with each other and with me and our teachers. Our teachers are posting as well and participating,“ Vaughn said.

The students can also comment on their teachers' photos and all they have to do is post on Twitter and tag @IMSEAGLES or respond to a link Principal Vaughn sends out via email each morning.

Interested? There is still time to participate! Thursday is Jersey day to honor the school's sports teams and Friday is pajama day, which shouldn’t be a hard one for students at home to pull off.