Seeing students struggle with learning loss, NC educator creates mobile tutoring bus to reach students at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has been particularly hard on students across the country, as virtual learning led to learning loss and thousands of students falling behind. Realizing how students were struggling, one Charlotte-area educator decided to create a way to reach students where they are – with the Knowledge on Wheels mobile tutoring bus.

Knowledge on Wheels founder Ashley Wade said she didn’t want transportation to be a barrier for kids getting the help that they need. With the turn of a key, Wade opens the doors to tutoring for kids all across the Charlotte area.

“I can go to your home, you can come outside," Wade said. "I can go anywhere because I’m on wheels."

Wade said she was teaching in Dubai during the pandemic when she learned of the struggles kids here at home were having.

“I told my dad, I was like, 'Dad, I want to come back and give back to the community,'" Wade said.

Wade said she wanted to provide help that was convenient so she bought the bus and her dad provided the creativity.

“He said, 'Give me your credit card, I’m going to do the bus for you,'" Wade said. "So he did everything.”

The bus is designed to be kid-friendly with affirmations that Wade said boosts confidence. There is hand sanitizer at the door and the students wear masks.

"It's safe, I make sure after I finish the whole session I spray down with Clorox," Wade said.

Six months in, Wade said she’s seen how students have fallen behind.

“It's kind of frustrating because I know they have the potential and it's not their fault," Wade said. "The teachers are trying to do their best, it's hard because of the pandemic."

Schemelle James-Reid said she saw her 5th-grade son’s struggle firsthand watching his virtual learning classes.

“I realized his spelling was off, his reading was off, but he could comprehend,” James-Reid said.

James-Reid said he’s still been an "A student" with these struggles.

“I realized that he basically had been brushed through,” James-Reid said.

James-Reid turned to Knowledge on Wheels to get him caught up.

"[My son] said, 'I don’t know why I need this because I'm an A student,'" James-Reid said. "When they were doing some things together as far as reading, he saw where he needed the help. When he came upstairs he said, 'I feel like a new man!'”

Despite the pandemic’s learning loss, Wade said she believes all kids have the ability to succeed and is happy to be the helping hand.

"Once I motivate them, and they trust me, they get it,” Wade said.

Wade said each session is between $65 and $70, and tutors all grades in all subjects. Wade said she also takes the bus to local malls on Saturdays offering her services for up to four hours for free on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, you can contact Wade on Instagram or Facebook.