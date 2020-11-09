Suffolk school board postpones decision to increase in-person learning for students with disabilities

On Thursday, a majority of school board members voted to table the decision until October.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It was an emotional call for change.

During a school board meeting in Suffolk Thursday night, parents urged school board members to increase the number of days their students with special needs attend school in-person.

The school board decided to postpone the decision.

Amy Sroka was one of the parents who voiced her concerns. She said her daughter, who has special needs, doesn’t comprehend why she’s been away from school for more than five months.

“Her one true joy, daily, is school,” said Sroka.

Members of the school board were set to vote on increasing the number of in-person days for students with special needs to four. Currently, students with disabilities only attend school in-person two days a week.

Sroka said it’s been a challenge.

“After having been in the classroom for two days, she was angry, uncooperative and to her it seemed like I pulled the rug out from underneath her," Sroka explained. "We cannot do another day of virtual.”

Leslie Schiefer, another Suffolk parent who’s child with special needs was previously enrolled in the school district, said the school board’s decision was a disappointment.

Tyron Riddick, a school board member, brought forth the motion to postpone the vote until a later date.

“I don’t believe in making a decision without more data,” Riddick said.

13News Now reached out to Riddick for more information about why he wanted to table the decision, but he did not respond by publishing time.

The school board isn't set to revisit the issue for at least another month.

“The school board should have had adequate information already in order to make this decision last night, and I’m just disappointed that they have decided to delay this, even further disenfranchising our kids from the education that they need,” said Schiefer.

Schiefer is a former chair of the Suffolk Special Education Advisory Committee - a position she held for 10 years. She continues to advocate for children with disabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our children do not understand COVID-19,” said Schiefer.

The district superintendent, Dr. John Gordon, urged school board members to increase in-person learning days for those students in a letter. He emphasized the urgency again Thursday night.

“We just want to make sure we can give these kids the support,” said Gordon.

Some members of the school board raised questions. One of them was David Mitick.

“My question is, how do we know after having the kids in school for two days that we need to bring them back for more days?” asked Mitick.

Stephanie Whitley, the director of special education, said virtual learning is not appropriate for students with special needs.

“We know the services and the therapies that students in our programs who have intensive support needs… they need to have that consistency,” said Whitley.