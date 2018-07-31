NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A new survey has Virginia schools being ranked as sixth in the nation.

WalletHub released its report ranking the nation's schools. The Commonwealth ranked top 10 in four out of eight different categories, including test scores in math, reading, and the ACT.

The bullying incidence rate was also taken into consideration. Virginia was also notable for its high marks in the student-teacher ratio and dropout rate.

The only states to rank higher than Virginia in the overall best rankings were Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The full report can be found on WalletHub's website.

