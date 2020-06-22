TCC to resume some in-person classes for fall semester

There will be some face-to-face classes in addition to online classes. The semester begins on August 24.

Tidewater Community College revealed its plan for re-opening in the fall and not surprisingly, there are lots of changes.

There will be some face-to-face classes in addition to online classes. All of the in-person classes will require social distancing, and masks are recommended, too.

The school will put out an updated class schedule by July 13. The semester starts August 24.

Virtual student support services will continue to be available, while libraries and selected computer labs will also be open for students enrolled in fall classes.

Students with questions can find support by emailing enroll@tcc.edu.