NASSAWADOX, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A boisterous, full school bus pulled into the quiet Brownsville Preserve on the Virginia coast Monday morning, but it wasn’t students who piled out into the marshy wilderness.

Instead, about 30 new teachers and school staff members eager to experience the coastal reserve strode across fields out onto a skinny floating dock.

“Raise your hand if you’ve never been out here before,” yelled Virginia Coast Reserve director Jill Bieri to the teachers as they settled into small boats that would carry the group onto Hog Island, a barrier island owned by the Nature Conservancy.

More than half the group raised their hands, including new Accomack County school administrator Esther Ceus. Outfitted in a fashionable black top complete with strings of pearls, Ceus joked that she hadn’t realized how hands-on the preserve tour would be.

Nevertheless, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“I thought it was amazing,” said Ceus. “Because I’m new to the area, I thought it was very important to find out about where you are living and I don’t regret coming out here at all.”

The tour was part of a new educational program on the preserve with the aim of incorporating the area’s nature into local school curriculums. For the first time, newly hired teachers and staff members in Accomack County were introduced to the unique ecosystem during their school orientation.

Bieri said they hoped the tour would help teachers realize the outdoor opportunities that are available to local students. The Nature Conservancy offers free field trips to the preserve for Accomack and Northampton county students in 5th, 7th and 10th grade, even paying for buses and substitute teachers.

The reserve's educational program began two years ago with the goal of expanding to allow every student in both counties to visit multiple times.

The 1,250-acre preserve includes islands and marshes, as well as housing the headquarters for the Virginia Coast Reserve. Hog Island is one of the 14 barrier islands owned and protected by the reserve.

Although development is not allowed, public access to most of the land is both allowed and encouraged.

"It’s really important for students and teachers to understand where they live, to have a sense of place," said Bieri. "Some of them are brand new to the Shore, so I hope some of them are understanding this is a very special place."

But for some new teachers, the lifestyle on the Eastern Shore can be a difficult adjustment, said Julie Evans, division teacher mentor for Accomack County.

With 20 and 24 percent of the population living in poverty in Accomack and Northampton, respectively, teachers face challenges in adapting their plans to student's home lives.

Evans said she hopes the orientation program helps teachers to understand the unique dynamics of the shore. The weeklong orientation also includes a poverty simulation, in which teachers role play some of the difficult situations facing families in their county.

"We are not a big city or we don’t have a lot of shopping malls, but there is so much in nature for them to see and this is giving them a chance to explore and see what we have," said Evans. "We want them to love it so much that they want to stay and put their roots here.

Teacher Lee Cline has done just that. New to the shore a year ago, the young teacher has bought a home and will be starting her job at Accawmacke Elementary School in a few weeks. She said that teaching on the Eastern Shore will be different, but she is looking forward to it.

"I think you get to know your students a lot more here than you do in a bigger city," said Cline, who grew up in Virginia Beach. "It's definitely different from other places I’ve been."

Cline said she had heard a lot about the barrier islands since moving to the Shore, but wasn't able to see them in person until the tour.

Split into smaller groups, the teachers wandered along the Hog Island beach, pulling nets through the sandy beach, examining wildlife and chatting with one another. Teachers found jellyfish, small fish and crabs.

"One of the things I can bring into my teaching from today is everyone was really excited to explore and to learn things on their own," said Cline. "I liked exploring and seeing things out there today that I hadn’t seen before."

Back on shore, staff members led the group on a wagon tour and through activities including water testing and geocaching. Some were activities the teachers said they could translate into a classroom setting, even if they were not able to bring their students to the preserve in person.

