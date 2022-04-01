Thomas Nelson Community College will go virtual for two weeks due to COVID-19 surge

College officials said the schedule change will last from Jan. 10 to 21.

HAMPTON, Va. — Thomas Nelson Community College is moving most of its classes online for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to surging COVID-19 cases.

College officials said the schedule change will last from Jan. 10 to 21. Some in-person classes in career and technical programs, including allied health and skilled trades courses, will continue to meet in-person.

Campuses in Hampton and Williamsburg will be open to the public, and offices will be staffed.

To prepare for the online learning environment, new students are encouraged to attend virtual orientation on Jan. 7 or the virtual bootcamp on Jan. 8.