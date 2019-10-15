NORFOLK, Virginia — Tidewater Community College has a brand new president.

Dr. Marcia Conston has worked in higher education for more than 30 years. She started her career as the director of Institutional Research at Jackson State University in Mississippi in 1987.

She has served as an associate professor and adjunct instructor through her time in education.

Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia's Community Colleges, announced Dr. Conston will become the next president of Tidewater Community College and will assume the role at the beginning of 2020.

Marcia Conston, Virginia Highlands Community College presidential candidate. August 2019, August 2019

Tidewater Community College

She is the sixth president of TCC and will succeed Gregory T. DeCinque, who served as the college's interim president since 2018. Dr. Conston served as the vice president for Enrollment and Student Success Services at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina for nearly 20 years.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Marcia Conston as the sixth President of Tidewater Community College,” said Terri Thompson, chair of the TCC Board. “Dr. Conston’s vast experience in student success and cultivating community partnerships will prove invaluable addressing the educational and economic challenges facing our region. We look forward to a seamless transition and I am proud to be a part of this historic selection.”

She holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Jackson State University, a master's degree from Hood Theological Seminary and a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next president of Tidewater Community College and look forward to using my experiences to help students achieve their full potential,” Conston said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the esteemed TCC faculty and staff, as well as, engage with educational, business and industry partners. I am thankful to the Board for this opportunity.”