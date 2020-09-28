Tidewater Community College commits to online learning through spring semester

The bulk of TCC's courses will remain online through spring 2021, with some programs that will offer a combination of remote and on-campus instruction.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Community College's classes will remain online through the spring 2021 semester.

While the bulk of courses will be taught in an online setting, some classes will be allowed to offer both remote and in-person instruction. Those include career and technical courses as well as some academic courses that require hands-on instruction and on-campus sessions.

Spring classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.

Classes that teach automotive, health professions, welding, veterinary technology, culinary arts, music, visual arts, electronics technology and other programs, will also have on-campus components.

“It’s been a successful fall semester for our students at TCC, who have embraced both the face-to-face instruction we offer and the remote learning option,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president for Academic Affairs and chief academic officer. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, which is why we will continue to offer most classes online for the spring 2021 semester. However, we will increase our hybrid offerings, which allow students to combine traditional learning with web-based instruction.”

The school will also continue to abide by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health's safety guidelines.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear face coverings, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and take a health self-assessment when they enter all college buildings.

All students and their families can use TCC's virtual support services to prepare for the upcoming semester.

For those without access to technology, TCC offers Virtual Student Support Rooms. These rooms are equipped with computers and internet access and will link directly to TCC’s virtual resources.