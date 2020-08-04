Tidewater Community College will hold spring 2020 commencement virtually

TCC will be celebrating spring's class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony, to adhere to coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Community College announced Wednesday it would be celebrating spring's class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony, to adhere to coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony will be held on May 11 at 6 p.m.

The broadcast will include a speech from President Marcia Constant and several student speakers, and graduates will get to see their photos and names as degrees are conferred.

If students miss the ceremony, it will be available as a recording.

Graduates are asked to register by April 20 if they would like to receive celebratory materials before the ceremony.