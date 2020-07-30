Tidewater Community College adopts virtual, blended class options for 2020

All students and staff who had to come to campus would be required to wear face masks, social distance and take self health-evaluations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Community College released an updated back-to-school plan on July 30 that highlighted virtual learning as the norm, and blended hands-on opportunities for certain programs.

Even courses that are traditionally hands-on (like automotive, veterinarian, music, welding and culinary courses) will be taught online, with reduced campus visits for in-person practicals.

A spokesperson for the college wrote that all students and staff who had to come to campus would be required to wear face masks, social distance and take self health-evaluations.

It's the latest update in TCC's back-to-school plans, but the release said things could still change before the August 24 start date, based on Virginia's overall response to the novel coronavirus.

Michelle Woodhouse, the interim vice president for academic affairs, said faculty "put a lot of thought" into making the campus experience as safe as possible.

“Students should be confident that they can finish what they start this fall, whether they are studying remotely or coming to campus,” Woodhouse wrote.

Current TCC students can learn how to optimize their use of Canvas, view and submit assignments, and use Canvas tools to interact with course content and their instructors in this virtual session today at 2 p.m. https://t.co/bdcPxhCRGN pic.twitter.com/wzD56McDPt — Tidewater Community College (@TCCva) July 30, 2020

To address the "digital divide" between students who have access to reliable internet, and those who don't, TCC said it will open computer labs starting August 3.

The labs in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach will be open Monday through Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m.