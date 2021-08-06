TNCC Hampton campus closed because of 'potential threat' to nearby 'facilities'

TNCC was temporarily closed because of the possible threat to an unaffiliated agency that has facilities close to the school.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) Hampton campus was closed Thursday and Friday "out of an abundance of caution" about a "potential threat," a spokesperson wrote.

Belinda Baker, the TNCC spokeswoman, didn't share many details, but said they were closing because of the possible threat to an unaffiliated agency that has facilities close to the school.

Baker couldn't say which agency this was.

She said the threat was part of an ongoing investigation.

The TNCC website said classes would either be canceled or meet remotely through August 6.